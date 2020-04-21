McCrae Dowless indicted for collecting social security benefits while earning political campaign income

The indictment claims Dowless was notified on April 18 that he had been overpaid by $5,217.68 in SSI benefits because he received $5,258 in wages and unearned income between January and February 2014, which would’ve made Dowless ineligible for the payments he received for those months. Dowless claimed he didn’t receive any income aside from his SSI benefits, the indictment states, and so he continued to receive SSI benefits until November 2018.