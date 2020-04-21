Lights on at Catawba College to honor high school and college Class of 20 seniors

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College will honor 2020 graduates at area high schools, community colleges, and their own graduates by joining the “Be The Light” Movement, turning on the stadium lights at Kirkland Field at Shuford Stadium for 33 nights.
With COVID-19 closing schools and cancelling or postponing graduation events, Catawba chose this way to honor graduates’ achievements, as well as the local community. The lights will be turned on for the 2020 Class at Catawba on May 9, the original date of the college graduation ceremony.
The program concludes with the last night honoring all Catawba College students.
The project, called “20 for 20,” will honor local high school and community college graduates from each school for 20 minutes and 20 seconds each night. The staff at Catawba will turn on the lights at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) each evening.
“The Catawba College seal includes the Latin motto - Sit Lux - which means “Let there be light.” The lights at Shuford sends a symbolic message to our broader community - we understand the lost moments and memories during what should be a celebratory time for high schools and colleges, but progress and our future continue to be bright,” said Jared Tice, Senior Vice President for the College Experience and Dean of Students.
Turning on the lights also highlights Catawba’s current construction project at Kirkland Field, upgrading drainage and replacing turf, a major step in converting the football and lacrosse field into a community multi-use field. When completed this summer, it will be the first artificial turf football and lacrosse field in Rowan County and can be used 24/7, according to Larry Leckonby, Athletics Director at Catawba.
The project also highlights Catawba’s “Stay Local” and “Catawba Cares”programs for area high school students. This month, Catawba began a new online program allowing area high school juniors and seniors to take a college course for credit at no cost while their schools are closed. Over 230 students enrolled in the program this April.
Here are the “Turn on the Lights” dates for each school:
> Salisbury High School Tuesday, April 21 North Rowan High School
> Wednesday, April 22 South Rowan High School Thursday, April 23 Jesse C
> Carson High School Friday, April 24 West Rowan High School Saturday,
> April 25 East Rowan High School Monday, April 27 North Hills Christian
> School Tuesday, April 28 Rowan County Early College Wednesday, April
> 29 Salisbury Christian School Thursday, April 30 A L Brown Senior High
> School Friday, May 1 Central Cabarrus High School Saturday, May 2
> Concord High School Monday, May 4 Cox Mill High School Tuesday, May 5
> Mount Pleasant High School Wednesday, May 6 Northwest Cabarrus High
> School Thursday, May 7 Stanly Community College Thursday, May 7
> Davidson County Community College Friday, May 8 Catawba College
> Saturday, May 9 Central Davidson Sr HS Monday, May 11 East Davidson
> High School Tuesday, May 12 Ledford High School Wednesday, May 13
> Lexington Senior High School Thursday, May 14 Mitchell Community
> College Thursday, May 14 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Friday, May
> 15 West Davidson High School Saturday, May 16 Davie County Early
> College HS Monday, May 18 Davie High School Tuesday, May 19 Lake
> Norman High School Wednesday, May 20 Clearview Christian Academy
> Thursday, May 21 Henderson Independent HS Friday, May 22 N Kannapolis
> Christian Academy Tuesday, May 26 North Stanly High School Wednesday, May 27 Catawba College Thursday, May 28.
