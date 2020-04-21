Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC gov rolls out plans for post-outbreak economic reopening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is rolling out details of a new collaboration he says will be key to revamping the state’s economy following strains placed on businesses during the new coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the details of “Accelerate South Carolina,” which his office said “is the mechanism through which South Carolina’s economy will recover more quickly than any other states in the country.” The group, which includes more than two dozen mayors, presidents of institutions of higher learning, business owners and health care professionals, is headed by James Burns, a business litigation attorney who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Nikki Haley. Its first meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
TOLL ROAD
Officials may end charge on 1 of 2 South Carolina toll roads
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s two toll roads may stop charging people to drive on it. Hilton Head Island officials are considering ending the tolls for the Cross Island Parkway about a year ahead of schedule. The $1.25 toll which allows drivers to bypass congested sections of the island has not been collected since March 20 to protect employees and drivers from the coronavirus. Island officials plan to talk to the South Carolina Department of Transportation about just dropping the toll, which was scheduled to expire in July 2021.
HISTORIC CHURCH-FIRE
Historic church steeple blaze doused after lightning strike
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A Charleston church is largely undamaged after an apparent lightning strike caused a fire in its steeple. WCIV-TV reports firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to smoke coming from the 100-foot (30-meter) steeple of Second Presbyterian Church. Fire officials say witnesses in the area saw lightning strike near the building about 20 minutes before the fire. After examining damage, investigators say it's consistent with a lightning strike. Firefighters say they ran up the steeple's stairs and ladders inside to put out the flames, while others used aerial ladders to control the fire outside. Senior Pastor Rev. Cress Darwin says the church interior is undamaged. No injuries were reported.
OFFICER SHOOTING
Deputy shoots man who officials say approached with knife
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after an Anderson County deputy shot a man. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells local news outlets 43-year-old Marcus Eugene Epps died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Sheriff’s spokesman J.T. Foster says the man aggressively approached a deputy with a knife. The deputy who was called out late Friday night after someone called 911 and hung up. The sheriff’s department didn’t say who shot Epps. No deputies were injured. SLED said it’s the 12th time an officer has shot someone in South Carolina this year. It's the second shooting involving the Anderson County Sheriff’s office.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms raked a wide swath of the Deep South during the nighttime hours, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes just a week after a deadly twister outbreak in the region. The National Weather Service said Sunday that parts of several states are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The agency says tornadoes are a possible threat for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South, killing dozens.
NATURE PRESERVE-VANDALISM
Graffiti may force authorities to close SC nature preserve
CLEVELAND, S.C. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they may not be able to reopen a mountain nature preserve in South Carolina if people don’t stop spraying painting the rocks with graffiti. The Bald Rock Heritage Preserve in northern Greenville County was closed March 28 as officials tried to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But with the entrance blocked, the amount of graffiti on the rocks has increased. WYFF-TV reports the wildlife agency is asking Boy Scout groups or community groups to help clean the Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and is asking people nearly to report suspicious activity.