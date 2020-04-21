Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey says it never crossed his mind to leave the Carolina Panthers even with the team in the midst of a rebuild. The All-Pro running back signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension last week that makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back and the face of the Panthers franchise. McCaffrey says he wants to play his entire career for Carolina. He earned the contract extension after becoming only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida appear to be ready to allow NASCAR races to resume without fans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says NASCAR is working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan. Track president Eddie Gossage says he's already working on a specific date. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. That means the possible availability of the Homestead-Miami Speedway track and Daytona International Speedway. Marcus Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Texas track. Smith says he’s eager to work with North Carolina to run the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teams are struggling to stay afloat during NASCAR's coronavirus shutdown. The series is racing to be the first professional league competing as the country begins to re-open. NASCAR has so far postponed eight events but isn't structured to withstand any sort of shutdown. The teams are struggling and NASCAR is working with states to run races without fans. The governors of Florida and Texas have both said NASCAR is welcome. State lawmakers in North Carolina want Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 as planned.
UNDATED (AP) — B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season. And he still learned a few things about Jordan on Sunday night when the documentary “The Last Dance" debuted.
UNDATED (AP) — NFL teams will be drafting players without getting to do the usual deep dives into the prospects' backgrounds because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most pro timing days were canceled and the league prohibited teams from doing in-person interviews with prospects. Five college stars are getting to tell their stories through a documentary series with Panini America. The trading card company originally planned a three-part series following their paths from college to the pros. Panini instead is telling their stories through the players’ social media platforms.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former ACC player of the year C.J. Spiller is among eight people who have been named to Clemson's Hall of Fame by the school athletic department. Spiller is the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leader in all purpose yards who played eight seasons in the NFL. Also getting inducted will be ex-Tiger Trevor Booker, who played eight seasons in the NBA, and former baseball coach Jack Leggett who took Clemson to six College World Series appearances in 22 seasons. The group's induction is set for mid-October.