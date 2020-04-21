Gaston County preparing plan to gradually reopen local economy

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County leaders say they are working “behind the scenes” to prepare for a gradual reopening of the local economy.
A Stay At Home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper remains in effect for North Carolina, and Gaston County leaders say they’re waiting to see if there will be any changes to the order.
As of Monday evening, Gaston County had 120 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, nearly 100 have recovered, county leaders say, with only a handful of those currently with the virus requiring hospitalization.
“The compliance of our residents with the Stay at Home order has done exactly what we hoped it would – flatten the curve and protect our local hospital from experiencing a spike that could have overwhelmed its capabilities and resources,” Department of Health and Human Services Director Chris Dobbins said.
County leaders say they put strict restrictions on gatherings, stricter than Mecklenburg County, and the county implemented its Stay at Home order three days before Cooper’s order went into effect for North Carolina.
With no new significant rise in cases, County leaders say they are assembling plans for a slow re-opening of the economy once the Governor’s Stay at Home order ends on April 29.
Board Chairman Tracy Philbeck says the first step is getting people back to work at businesses where social distancing and proper sanitizing measures can be maintained.
“People need to work to support themselves and their families,” Philbeck said. “Every step along the way, we’ve listened to our experts. And now our experts are telling us that with the conditions we see here, we can start putting folks back to work.”
A slight loosening of restrictions on gatherings is under consideration, as are which categories of businesses will be allowed to re-open.
“We’re going to continue to watch this very closely,” Dobbins said, warning that COVID-19 may be an “ever-present concern" for Gaston County. “We’re constantly checking our data, and our residents need to know if we see a spike in the numbers of cases, we may have to tighten certain restrictions for a time once again.”
Leaders say restrictions will continue for long-term care facilities.
“This will not be a case of us flipping a switch and returning to our old normal,” Philbeck said. “This will be a gradual reopening with a constant eye on this devastating disease as we fight to create a new normal in these months ahead.”
Most non-public safety county employees have worked remotely during the Stay at Home order, so a gradual process of returning will be recomended.
That will be followed by at a later date of a gradual reopening of certain buildings and in-person services once data indicates it is safe to do so, county leaders say.
