Gaston County preparing for gradual reopening of local economy

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While it remains to be seen whether North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will extend the state’s “stay at home” order, at least one county is already planning for the reopening of the local economy.
Officials from Gaston County said they are doing work behind the scenes to prepare for the gradual reopening of the local economy, according to a press release.
The release notes that nearly 100 of the 120 COVID-19 patients in Gaston County have already recovered from the virus. Tracy Philbeck, Chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, said he thinks the data justifies the reopening efforts.
“Our local hospital has it’s legs under it and we’re seeing very, very few cases. We believe it’s time to put people back to work,” said Philbeck in a Zoom interview with WBTV Tuesday.
The commissioner said he thinks businesses should be able to open up to customers at the beginning of May as long as people continue practice social distancing and capacity restrictions are put in place.
“There has to be a better solution than, ‘everybody go home and sit down’. My challenge to the governor and to leaders throughout our state and our country is to come up with solutions where we can protect our citizens’ health and put people back to work,” said Philbeck.
While Cooper could extend the state’s stay at home order past the beginning of May, Philbeck said he thinks the individual counties should be responsible for adjusting restrictions.
“You cannot continue to crush these local economies that aren’t having the issues that Charlotte or Wake (County) or Raleigh is having,” said Philbeck.
John Bailey, a business owner in Gaston County, said he thinks Philbeck’s plan has potential. Bailey owns Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont. The pub has been limited to takeout and delivery orders for the last few weeks.
“I hope that Chairman Philbeck is able to do that as long as we can do it safely. I think he’s got some good ideas,” said Bailey.
While many are pushing for local economies to reopen, others are still hesitant about hasty reopening plans leading to more outbreaks of the coronavirus.
“If the numbers are consistently trending down, then it may be okay, but I think the numbers may need to be down for at least three to four weeks. I mean with symptoms not appearing for two to 14 days, I just don’t think it’s safe,” said Gaston County resident Kim Sloan.
One Gaston County business owner told WBTV she has had mixed feelings about reopening the local economy.
“We don’t want to watch our livelihoods disappear. We don’t want to watch the economy plummet, but we also want to protect those vulnerable in our community,” said Jennifer Hart, a graphic designer in Gastonia.
Philbeck said he plans to have safety measures in place to lessen the likelihood of another outbreak during the reopening period.
“You could see a spike – absolutely – but that is why we’re not talking about reopening tomorrow and everything goes back to the way it was,” said Philbeck. “We’re talking about a lot of safety requirements to keep people protected, but also put people to work.”
