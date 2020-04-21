First Alert: Strong to severe aim towards the Carolinas Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Filtered sunshine is in order for the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours as the tail-end of a passing cold front drifts through the WBTV viewing area.
Most locations will remain dry, however, a brief passing shower isn’t out of the picture as moisture moves from west to east across the Carolinas. Additionally, gusty westerly winds will continue through the remaining daylight hours before relaxing overnight.
High temperatures will be slightly above-average in the mid 70s this afternoon, before the onset of cooler and drier air sends overnight lows Wednesday morning into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday as a short-lived area of high pressure crosses the area. Highs will top out in the lower 70s ahead of an increase in cloud cover during the evening and overnight hours.
A First Alert is declared for Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and into the late evening as another storm system marches across the south. The greatest impacts of strong winds and thunderstorms will be mainly along and south of the I-85 corridor.
The latest forecast estimates call for up to 1.5″ of rainfall across the Charlotte metro area.
We'll dry out as a result of the return high pressure Friday. Highs will hit the mid 70s during the afternoon before falling to the 50s overnight.
A weak cold front will track through the region Saturday giving way for the potential for additional scattered storms and showers during the first half of the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
