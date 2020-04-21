A criminal past means no Paycheck Protection Program loan

The rules barred Quan Huynh from applying for a small business loan. The Anaheim, California, resident was paroled in 2015 after serving prison time for a murder charge. The year after his release, Huynh started a janitorial service that now has seven employees. He was forced to lay them off earlier this month when the state’s shutdown mandate disrupted his business, but had intended to re-hire them with the help of a $15,000 Paycheck loan.