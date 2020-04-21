CMS Board members talk about legislation needed to reopen schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) Intergovernmental Relationships Committee met Tuesday to discuss what legislation needs to address before school reopens.
The committee met online and hammered out some issues.
One concern committee members have is what should the state do about third grade testing. The state says before a third grader can get promoted to fourth grade - it must pass the End of Grade test. The problem is schools are still closed and no word if schools will remain close for the rest of the year.
“I haven’t passed a whole lot of tests in my life,” CMS Executive Director Government Relations Charles Jeter said. “But I can promise you this - you’re not going to pass anything if you don’t take it and so that is a real problem.”
Committee members want lawmakers to spell their concern out in legislation so there will be no confusion when it comes to testing and grades.
When it comes to the third grade testing - one option could be if there is no test - the principal could decide which third grader goes to the fourth grade. There are other concerns too.
“It’s not only testing when it comes to third graders,” Jeter said. “It’s teacher license issues. It’s principal pay issues - it’s low performing schools.”
CMS leaders would like lawmakers to implement a one-year extension for teachers to meet licensure examination requirements set by the State Board.
CMS also wants legislation to include no adding to the district low performing school list. If standardized testing continues - some high performing schools may experience a dip in test scores. Leaders think it is unfair to add to the list of challenging schools.
“We are very concerned about making sure we don’t have any learning gaps for any of our students,” Jeter said. “Particularly those that are most susceptible to those type of things.”
Another concern committee members expressed is having legislation address money that may be needed to comply with new restrictions like social distancing.
CMS Chief Operating Officer (COO) Carol Stamper says her team is running scenarios so the district can be prepared. She thinks CMS needs to know what it is working with.
“The sooner we know that the more successful we will be,” Stamper said. “More comfortable everyone will be to come to back into our houses in school.”
Stamper says her crew is working out different scenarios. One will include running the district’s school buses half full to see what that would look like to practice social distancing.
“I met for two hours this morning with my staff,” Stamper said. “Going through five different scenarios.”
CMS was told it will get millions from the CARES Act from the federal government. It is expected the district will get $32-$36 million to help with the district’s needs. That money will go to the state first - then CMS will get it. That could take about 14 days.
The money will help pay for resources to address individual school needs, planning for online learning, mental health services and activities to supplement summer learning and after school programs.
Another thing committee members want state lawmakers to address is reversions.
Jeter says at the end of each school year the district returns money it did not use. This year, CMS says it could save money when it comes to transportation and utilities. CMS wants to keep the money and what that addressed in the legislation.
