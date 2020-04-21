African Americans testing positive for COVID-19 in Meck Co. drops slightly, slight increase in Hispanic community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a slight decrease in African-Americans testing positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County.
In an online meeting Tuesday night, hosted by the Harvey B Gantt Center, officials said there’s still more African-Americans infected in Meck County compared to any other demographic group.
The Mecklenburg County Public Health Director says while African-Americans do make up the largest number of cases here, there is also concern about the increase in the number of Hispanics testing positive as well.
There are many reasons why Black people are heavily impacted by this virus. Gibbie Harris, the county’s Public Health Director, makes it clear what’s not the cause.
“There is no reason to believe that there are any genetic differences among African-Americans that make them more at risk for this illness. If we think about the other chronic diseases that our African-Americans suffer from more in those communities ... those are the folks that are more at risk for severe illness," said Harris.
The bottom line? Harris says it heavily stems from resources. Many African Americans who are sick, live in areas without grocery stores. Gyms are a rarity too and that makes it hard to keep up with making health a priority.
“If you also look at the data, you’ll see that access to care, access to health insurance are issues for the African-American community as well and if you put those things together, over a long period of time, people are just struggling day-to-day and the health outcomes are the result of that,” she added.
Representatives over at Atrium Health say they understand the socioeconomic divide and are trying to come up with ways to help.
There’s a plan in place to bring mobile COVID-19 testing sites to black communities. It’s supposed to work sort of like a heat map. Where there are more cases, that’s where the mobile site will go.
“So that means that we’re selecting, very strategically and we’re hopefully making the difference in communities that need it the most. You don’t need an appointment to go to these sites. You just go,” Fernando G. Little, the Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer at Atrium Health said.
The price tag of health care should not hold anyone back from being seen by a doctor. Gary Little, an officer for Atrium, says that’s the last thing his hospital staff is going to ask you about.
“We want to make sure you’re safe and you’re cared for first before we have any conversation about payment and even then, we’ve got waivers for testing and treatment for COVID that have been out from the government so a lot of patients won’t have to pay for the services,” said Little, the Senior Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer, Atrium Health Metro Division.
Last week, county officials announced they would be working on a tool kit to keep the black community informed on how to protect themselves and what to look out for.
Next Tuesday, the group will be talking about COVID and how it’s impacting black businesses.
