Accordius Health responds after lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home

“What is happening at The Citadel Salisbury is heart wrenching for any of us who work in long term care. We are grateful for the Health Department and our partners at Novant. That is the collaborative, community, population health, “for the greater good” plan that we worked on so hard for 6 weeks before this pandemic started,” the statement reads. “We are not asking to be treated like heroes like hospital staff across the nation just for the right to exist without being vilified.”