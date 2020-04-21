Accordius Health responds after lawsuit filed against Salisbury nursing home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Accordius Health officials have responded after a lawsuit was filed against a Salisbury nursing home.
A personal injury lawsuit was filed in Rowan County court on behalf of the family of a resident of The Citadel-Salisbury. Attorneys representing an elderly woman who is said to be seriously ill with COVID-19 claim negligence and reckless conduct on the part of Citadel management and staff, and are demanding a jury trial.
The lawsuit also claims that Accordius Health failed to use their available resources to ensure proper level of care and safety, specifically at the Salisbury facility.
“Accordius Health stands committed to our core values; two of them being integrity and honesty. We will always be truthful with those we serve; residents, families, employees and community,” part of the statement read.
According to the statement, two residents had transferred to the hospital with what were exacerbations of underlying medical conditions in early April.
Officials say their family members were notified of their transfer and that it is typical that the hospital will be the one reporting findings and updates to the family.
The statement says that Accordius Health’s role was to inform all families that there was a positive coronavirus test and then to notify all families of the status of their loved one. The statement continues, saying that the center actually found out those residents were tested and were positive when checking on the condition of residents in preparation for readmission.
Additionally, Accordius Health officials say it was around this time that they were informed that a contract healthcare worker had tested positive.
Since the first week of March, officials claim they were monitoring residents for COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) based on CDC guidelines and our local healthcare provider guidance.
“In retrospect the virus had already started to spread within the center. By now, there is an ever broading range of symptoms and new symptoms as scientific, anecdotal and community standards have evolved and continue to evolve,” the statement reads.
Early in April, Accordius Health officials say the center reached out to the Health Department and its hospital partners continued to have regular discussion with the hospital. Per the CDC guidelines, the statement says the center had implemented mandatory masking on April 2, and has always provided the PPE necessary to keep staff and residents safe and well, “often ahead of CDC recommendations.”
“What is happening at The Citadel Salisbury is heart wrenching for any of us who work in long term care. We are grateful for the Health Department and our partners at Novant. That is the collaborative, community, population health, “for the greater good” plan that we worked on so hard for 6 weeks before this pandemic started,” the statement reads. “We are not asking to be treated like heroes like hospital staff across the nation just for the right to exist without being vilified.”
