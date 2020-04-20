Upcoming requirements for nursing homes would increase transparency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several family members of nursing home residents have reached out to WBTV with their concerns regarding a lack of communication from the facilities, but they could be closer to getting answers.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced new regulations that will require nursing homes to inform residents and their family members of COVID-19 in their facilities, as well as report it directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They have not released many details on how the CDC reporting will work, but here is what we know so far:
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, they are going to be providing nursing homes with direction on formatting and frequency for reporting. It will be done through the CDC’s National Health Safety Network system. The information will then be used to support surveillance of COVID-19 locally and nationally to monitor trends in infection rates.
The second part of this is notifying residents, family members of representatives of the residents.
Nursing homes will have up to 12 hours to inform these groups if someone tests positive, or if three or more residents or staff have new respiratory symptoms that occur within three days.
On top of that, nursing homes will be required to provide weekly updates to residents.
They will also be given information on how to move forward, including whether normal operations will be altered.
This memo is meant to be shared with nursing homes immediately.
WBTV reached out to CMS to find out when the regulations go into effect.
It also says if a nursing home fails to report as required, it could result in enforcement action against them.
