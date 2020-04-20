Tilley Harley-Davidson announces closure of Salisbury location

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular business in Salisbury known for catering to Harley-Davidson owners and fans, as well as for a yearly festival that attracted 1000′s over the years has announced it is permanently closing its location on Bendix Drive.
Derek Tilley announced last week that after serving the community for 22 years, Tilley Harley-Davidson would consolidate the Salisbury location into the location in Statesville.
“We have been honored and thrilled to serve the motorcycling community in this area for 22 years,” Tilley wrote. “We hope to continue that service even now as we make the difficult decision to close our Salisbury location.”
The dealership was also well-known for hosting the annual Biker, Blues, BBQ event that took place in September. The event attracted bikers, music and BBQ fans from several states with its mix of motorcycles, live music , and a KCBS BBQ competition.
The event raised $1000′s for local charities.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.