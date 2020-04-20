Ticketmaster to offer refunds for Billy Joel concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ticketmaster says it will offer refunds for thousands of events and concerts starting May 1. WBTV confirmed Monday afternoon the new policy would apply to the Billy Joel concert scheduled at Bank of America Stadium scheduled for last weekend and postponed until April 2021.
Several ticket holders contacted WBTV upset that they could not get a refund for the concert originally. Ticketmaster sent some of the emails saying that “event organizers” had not authorized refunds for the concert yet.
But it was unclear who the event organizer was.
“I really don’t know who has the ultimate authority to say we are absolutely not giving refunds or we will give refunds,” Billy Joel ticket holder Marty Fox told WBTV.
A spokesperson for Billy Joel said that Ticketmaster and Live Nation are ultimately responsible for refund procedures.
Monday afternoon that spokesperson and a spokesperson for Ticketmaster confirmed that starting May 1 refunds will be offered for the Billy Joel concert. Details will come later.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.