Small businesses left struggling as Paycheck Protection Program money runs out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some local business owners are calling a new situation “the haves and the have nots.”
As small business relief funds are getting doled out, many local homegrown restaurants have been depending on what they thought was incoming money.
Business owners are left suffering, while big chains are getting millions.
Greg Auten, the co-owner and chef of Pinky’s Westside Grill, says his restaurant has been closed for a month. No business at all. All employees are furloughed because the only money that’s left in the bank is money that’s going straight toward the bills.
“We can’t take care of our family right now,” said Auten.
Auten said he applied for the Paycheck Protection Program through the federal government for help.
“So we felt pretty good about it. We thought, well okay, we’ll get through this,” he continued.
After he says he filed mountains of paperwork, funding for the program ran out.
“A couple hundred thousand dollars would have gone a long way to keep us on our feet and make sure none of our employees, aren’t going hungry,” he said.
Any business with 500 employees or less could qualify for assistance. Auten, who owns just two locations with 120 employees, didn’t get any money.
Other restaurants like Ruth Chris received $20 million and Shake Shack, $10 million. Two chains with locations in multiple states.
“It’s just not fair to see all these companies get all this money,” he said.
Randy Garutti, Shake Shack’s CEO, says he figured other businesses needed the money more and is deciding to give all that money back. He posted about it on LinkedIn where he said, “if this act were written for small businesses, how is it possible that so many independent restaurants whose employees needed just as much help were unable to receive funding? We now know that the first phase of the PPP was underfunded.”
Auten said, “Which is awesome. Where does that money go? Is Jimmy John’s going to get that, or Subway?”
What was supposed to be a win for the little guy was a missed opportunity, as mainstream restaurants receive millions.
“You try to get up every day and think positive and look positive and then you see things like that on the news and you’re like okay that didn’t make a lot of sense,” said Auten.
Auten says he stopped doing curbside pickup a month ago. He says he had way too much food and not enough customers coming in.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.