S.C. State Superintendent answers questions about school closings, what’s ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined Judi Gatson, Kamie Roesler, and Madeline Cuddihy on “WIS Today” on Wednesday morning to discuss the extension of school closures and the next steps for the state Department of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tueday, Spearman and the governor announced public K-12 schools would remain closed through the month of April.
In her candid interview Wednesday, Spearman addressed the challenges faced by families during this time.
Parents, teachers and students -- including a lot of seniors who are worried about missing the end of their senior year -- submitted questions for Spearman, who was interviewed via Skype.
She discussed course work in this strange new format and how districts will determine school credit. She also explained how they are working to fill staffing shortages due to the public health crisis.
Watch the entire interview above.
