Rain moving out, sunshine moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather this morning will gradually pull away to the east as we move into the afternoon hours, and so major improvement will come our way with sunshine and highs not far from 70°.
Clear skies will allow for cooler temperatures tonight. Most of us will fall back into the chilly 40s at daybreak Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies will be in place across the Piedmont and Foothills on Tuesday; however, a few passing showers aren't out of the picture in the mountains as clipper system passes over. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the middle 70s Tuesday.
Sunshine is back in the forecast Wednesday ahead of the arrival of more unsettled weather on Thursday. Wednesday will start very cool with daybreak readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s before afternoon temperatures peak at near 70°.
Thursday is a first alert day. Rain is likely and, if the models are correct, we might not be so lucky this time dodging severe weather. It’s something we’re monitoring.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
