A party, an open phone line and screaming lead to arrest of Va. fugitive in Lincoln County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An argument on an open phone line following a weekend party in Lincoln County led to the arrest of a man wanted on several charges in Virginia, according to deputies.
The arrest came Sunday after deputies were dispatched to reports of a domestic violence situation in a vehicle that was travelling on Hwy 27 near Rock Dam Road. A deputy who was sitting at Rock Dam Road was able to pull behind the vehicle and pull it over in the parking lot of Lincoln Charter School.
Deputies told the occupants, 40-year-old Bruce Arthur Godfrey, a female and a young child, that they were stopped because communication center telecommunicators could hear yelling and screaming on an open cell phone line.
Godfrey and the woman told the deputies they had gotten into an argument after attending a party earlier that night.
Deputies checked Godfrey’s driver’s license and found he was wanted in Henrico County, Virginia, on outstanding warrants - three counts of embezzlement and two count of construction fraud.
Godfrey was then arrested, taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.
He will be extradited to Virginia to face his charges.
Investigators did not give any details about the alleged party or whether it violated N.C.'s Stay at Home orders.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.