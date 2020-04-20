Panthers’ Shaq Thompson to provide 2,000 meals to Atrium Health workers on frontline of COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is working to help those in the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson, who is approaching his sixth season in Charlotte, is delivering more than 2,000 meals for healthcare workers at four different Atrium Health campuses throughout the Charlotte area.
He has partnered with Atrium Health, Bojangles and other area restaurants to distribute those meals.
“I know I’m blessed enough to be in a position to give back, and I felt like this would be the perfect time to help out,” Thompson told Panthers.com. “This is the right time to help the first responders and their families to at least take something off their plate. So I just wanted to do something for them, tell them we appreciate them and what they’re doing for the world, trying to keep people safe.”
Over the next couple of weeks, hundreds of meals will be sent to different Atrium Health campuses from Monday through Thursday.
Bojangles is giving 1,200 meals for healthcare workers at Atrium’s main facility in uptown Charlotte. Other local restaurants will be giving 800 meals to other campuses around Charlotte.
Thompson’s objective is to provide meals for those who are working against COVID-19 at Atrium Health hospitals, and to help restaurants and businesses impacted by the virus.
Thompson is also providing ongoing meal services for those who are classified as homeless or who are living in unstable housing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.