Motorcyclist killed in northeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday evening was identified by police as 26-year-old Zachary William Brown Mackinnon.
The wreck happened around 10:12 p.m. on Brevard Street at Parkwood Avenue. Police say Mackinnon was operating a Harley Davidson on N. Brevard Street when the motorcylce ran off the roadway, struck a bush and overturned. Mackinnon was not wearing a helmet, police say, and speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.
Mackinnon was taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon of injuries from the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.