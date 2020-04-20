Mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny skies by Monday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start to the workweek, sunshine will gradually takeover during the latter part of Monday.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will remain slightly below average this afternoon, only topping out in the upper 60s.
Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40 and lower 50s overnight before lower 70s return Tuesday.
In the Foothills and Piedmont, there will be wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday will along with a steady westerly breeze and a few intermittent gusts near 20 mph.
In the higher elevations, a few passing showers aren’t out of the picture in the mountains as clipper system passes over.
Calm and comfortable conditions continue into Wednesday, but showers and storms are expected to return Thursday.
A First Alert has been declared as another storm system will strike the Southeastern U.S.
We’ll continue to fine-tune the impacts and timing our next rainmaker over the next couple of days.
Continue to check back for updates.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
