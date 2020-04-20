Leaders hold virtual hearing to discuss Carolina Panthers incentive deal in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County leaders are holding a virtual hearing to discuss the incentive plan centered around a new headquarters and practice facility for the Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill.
It is one of the most significant public hearings York County has held in years. The final vote on the incentive deal could come Monday night.
Project Avalanche is an economic incentive deal related to the Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice site move from Charlotte to Rock Hill. The plan is to annex the site - currently surrounded by but not included in Rock Hill - into the city.
Full details about the incentive deal can be read on York County’s government website or the Rock Hill Herald.
In the public comment, at least four people talked about not knowing their parcel was on the list of additional property included in the project until a Facebook post from Councilwoman Christi Cox. On April 14, Cox posted information on the project and the upcoming hearing.
On Monday night during the virtual hearing, Councilwoman Cox asked councilmembers to push the vote back until July. Councilwoman Allison Love called for another meeting because she wants councilmembers to clear misconceptions of the deal, but says she would vote to approve.
Many people who called into the virtual hearing expressed concerns about the hearing being rushed, and many want the decision pushed back.
Several residents in the hearing are concerned the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting what would have usually been a public hearing where people would attend in person. Concerns were raised that some people are being taken out of the meeting because they aren’t tech savvy or they don’t have internet
Many people also feel like they haven’t been informed enough before Monday night’s virtual hearing.
People who called into the hearing in favor of the deal spoke on support for the investment for the county the outlook for significant growth and the upside for the future of the city.
More than 20 people called to argue against the project, while about three or four called in favor.
According to the Rock Hill Herald, the incentive deal states the City of Rock Hill would forgo all its property tax revenue from the Panthers project for up to the next 30 years. The Rock Hill School District would do the same for 75 percent of its revenue, and the county 65 percent. Money would be used for $225 million of infrastructure for the project.
Those taxing bodies would then receive funding from project growth after the incentive expires. The proposed deal notes a team investment in two phases, each at $500 million. City economic leaders in recent months said the total, with hotels and restaurants and a other constructions, could value out at $2 billion.
The Panthers recently bought both a 240-acre main site for the development off I-77 and Waterford Golf Club. The main team site will be about 270 acres. Councilwoman Cox posted council will consider an incentive plan that covers 1,150 acres.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Rock Hill Herald contributed to this report.