Help for Charlotte’s nearly 2,000 micro-businesses

CHARLOTTE, (WBTV) - Charlotte City leaders are concerned about micro-businesses surviving the pandemic.
Many have closed and are struggling to make ends meet.
There are more than 1,900 micro-businesses in Charlotte. These micro-businesses employ five or fewer.
Business owners have reached out to the City leaders looking for relief.
“They are our most vulnerable businesses in Charlotte,” LISC Charlotte Executive Director Ralphine Caldwell said. “But they also provide good and services for our community.”
The City of Charlotte has set aside $1 million to help micro-businesses.
Businesses can apply for up to a $10,000 grant.
LISC is administering this grant program and is also helping with Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis.
The application process should open in the next few weeks and there will be guidelines.
The money must be used for payroll, rent and vendor bills.
Also, the businesses must be in target areas of Charlotte and the owners of the businesses will make a difference.
“There is going to be some emphasis on your minority and women-owned businesses,” Caldwell said.
Diana Chiaravalloti, a co-owner of Juice Bar in Plaza Midwood, has just five employees. She was excited to celebrate her second year opening the business on April 4 but COVID-19 struck.
“We had regular customers,” she said. “We were really starting to get our stride and then March 17th - when we had to close our dining room and people were ordered to stay home. Our business just dropped off dramatically.”
Chiaravalloti says her business dropped by about 45 percent. She has applied for loans but she needs more support. She is interested in a $10,000 grant the city is offering.
“It would be huge,” Chiaravalloti said. “It would give us so much breathing room. We could stock. We can pay our rent. We could get up on our bills - we’re behind right now. We go every week about what we can afford to pay - what can we not afford to pay.”
Some leaders are concerned the $1 million grant won’t be enough to help all micro-businesses in Charlotte.
“We’re doing something to be able to assist,” Caldwell said. “Even if we can keep one small business owner in business and all their employees - we’ve done something.”
Caldwell urges business owners to start getting their paperwork together now so when the process opens, there will be no delay.
For more information and see stipulations to the grant click here.