Governor McMaster: Customers allowed to shop in SC retail stores once again

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the last few weeks, small business owner Alison Boulton has been working as a bookstore operator and a seamstress.
Boulton is an owner of The Liberty Book Company in Rock Hill. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail businesses have been ordered to close their doors to walk-in customers. The mandate has had a big impact on Boulton’s business.
In the front of the bookstore, Boulton has set up a table along with a couple different sewing machines. She and her colleagues have been sewing cloth masks. Boulton said they have been donating the masks to healthcare workers and selling them to their own customers.
“We immediately started thinking what can we do to get through this and that led naturally to mask-making for the short term and long term just trying to keep the book store open,” explained Boulton.
She said she has tried to continue to sell books despite the store being closed to walk-in customers. She said they have tried letting shoppers browse from a cart of books, as well as concierge shopping for customers, but book sales have taken a big hit due to the restrictions.
“We’re doing maybe a tenth of what we were doing before the mandate which the business can’t survive on that,” explained the store owner.
They may not have to rely on unconventional sales methods too much longer. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday, that as of Monday evening, retail businesses would be allowed to welcome customers in to their shops as long as business owners continue to practice social distancing and crowd control.
“The incredibly selfish and self-serving part of me is really glad I can get people back in my business and I can get the books they want in their hands. The part of me that is concerned with the help and well-being of my community wonders if this is the right time,” said Boulton.
Boulton isn’t the only one wondering about the governor’s decision. Some are more skeptical of the decision to lift restrictions than others.
“I think if everyone keeps their social distance correctly, I think it’s a good thing for the economy,” said South Carolina resident Nathan Smith.
Jennifer McAliley, a local business owner, said she will not be opening her shop because she is still worried about the potential spread of the virus.
“It’s way too soon I think. If everybody starts gathering again and businesses open and we stop social distancing , we’re just gonna start everything all over again,” said McAliley.
Boulton is hopeful the worst of the pandemic is in the past.
“I’m optimistic that it will not ramp back up in South Carolina and I have to be hopeful because my business depends on it and so do the people who work for me,” said Boulton.
She said The Liberty Book Company will be opening up to customers Wednesday, and shoppers will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines. She said only a few customers will be allowed in the store at a time.
