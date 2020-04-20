Gov. Kemp: Some businesses can begin reopening with social distancing guidelines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to begin reopening select businesses across the state as early as this week with specific guidelines.
Gov. Kemp stated that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologist, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists can begin basic operations on Friday, April 24.
According to the governor’s office, minimum basic operations include screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves, separating workplaces by six feet, teleworking if possible and staggered shifts.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, with specific social distancing guidelines and sanitation mandates. The governor’s office states that more details will be released later this week.
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed.
The shelter-in-place order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Georgia Department of Public Health Update
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 18,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Monday (4/20) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 733. A total of 3,550 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, two deaths in Bulloch County, one in Effingham County, one in Screven County, one in Bacon County, and two in Toombs County.
Over 84,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Chatham County: 185
· Glynn County: 49
· Liberty County: 33
· Bryan County: 35
· Camden County: 27
· Bulloch County: 28
· Effingham County: 26
· Toombs County: 20
· Appling County: 20
· Bacon County: 18
· Screven County: 11
· Wayne County: 8
· Tattnall County: 5
· Jeff Davis: 7
· Candler County: 7
· McIntosh County: 4
· Long County: 2
· Evans County: 2
· Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
