Gov. Bill Lee announces end to Tennessee’s safer-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the state’s safer-at-home order is set to expire April 30 as officials prepare a phased reopening of Tennessee’s economy.
The majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to reopen May 1, according to Lee.
Tennessee officials are also working with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments to plan their strategies to reopen.
“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both business and medicine.”
Lee says although businesses are reopening, it will be more important now than ever to continue practicing social distancing.
