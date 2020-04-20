Family says mother died from COVID-19 at Five Oaks in Concord, not getting answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Monday there are 74 positive coronavirus cases at Five Oaks nursing home in Cabarrus County and five individuals have died with virus-related symptoms.
Michael Mayhew says his mother Pamela died at the facility just four days after testing positive for coronavirus. He says he did not get the chance to speak to her and say goodbyes. He has a lot of questions about her final days at the nursing home.
Mayhew says Pamela moved into the facility in 2015, had a beautiful spirit and was loved by everyone she met.
He says she tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday April 11 and died last Wednesday.
Nurses told him she was treated with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and was doing alright when they checked in on her Wednesday morning around 8:30, but by 9 a.m. she had died.
He wants to know what exactly led up to her death and feels like the nursing home is not being transparent with that information.
“When they administered the hydroxychloroquine, I don’t know who administered it, I don’t know what time, the dosage,” Mayhew said. “I’m not getting answers on anything. That’s all I have to go on is that one minute they said they were going to administer this medication and the next minute she passed away. It’s really hard to tell whether they did everything properly.”
Drew Richard, administrator at Five Oaks, sent WBTV the following statement reading in part:
“This is a very difficult time for our Nation, and particularly for our Residents and their Families. We appreciate that the Families are sacrificing too! Not being able to visit your loved ones is especially difficult. We immensely appreciate your cooperation to help us focus on protecting your loves ones and your support of this Global effort to help slow the spread of this horrible virus."
