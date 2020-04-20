Family member of 80-year-old COVID-19 positive resident at Citadel-Salisbury frustrated with level of care

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman whose 80-year-old brother is a resident of The Citadel in Salisbury says she is frustrated with what she says is a lack of care for her brother.
“This is some powerful stuff that is going around and we are beginning to expect the worst," Maxine Morgan said. "I just want somebody to acknowledge these people and let everybody know that they are human too, just because they’re up in age doesn’t mean they cannot live a little longer.”
Morgan’s brother, Elmore Douglas, is developmentally disabled and has been living at The Citadel for approximately three years. She says she recently learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but says no one from the facility will speak with her about her brother’s condition.
“The only person that talked to me was a nurse when she told me that he had the coronavirus. I have been calling that office and calling that office and they will not answer the phone," Morgan said.
The Citadel has been the scene of an outbreak of COVID-19. The facility acknowledged in a press release last week that it had more than 75 cases.
“The safety and well-being of our residents and employees is always our top priority. We are closely monitoring all CDC and other government agency updates. We are following their directives and are employing appropriate strict precautions and preventative measures against infection, including, but not limited to, restricting any person’s access to our facilities, except under very specific and essential resident circumstances,” the press release read.
The Rowan County Health Department acknowledged 106 cases at Citadel-Salisbury.
“I’ve been praying so hard for everybody who has come into contact with this stuff and that’s all we can do," added Morgan.
Morgan is concerned that her brother is being left in a room alone and that he doesn’t understand why he’s being isolated. She said when she asked him over the phone would kind of treatment he was receiving, he said staff was just giving him cough syrup.
“What would help me is if they could get some help for him and those people that’s in there," Morgan said. "I know there’s a shortage of doctors and nurses and everything else, I just don’t feel like these people should die alone, it just hurts me so bad because I can’t help him.”
WBTV has attempted to speak to someone from The Citadel and the parent company, Accordius Health, but there has been no response.
