Enjoy the break! Another First Alert is in the forecast for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in a temporary lull in the precipitation. The evening looks nice and dry. We will fall to the upper 40s overnight.
Tuesday will bring a cold front through the WBTV viewing area. It shouldn’t bring much rain, though. There’s about a 20% chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We will notice a little cooler temps as a result of the front on Wednesday. Highs will be about five degrees cooler.
Thursday brings the next low pressure system. There is a chance for rain at any time. It could be heavy at times and thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. We will monitor the models in the next few days to see how likely severe storms will be.
By Friday, that will be moving out and we will have a day to dry out. Highs will return to the mid 70s.
The next bump in the road will come on Saturday. There is another rain producing system that could bring more thunderstorms to start the weekend.
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
