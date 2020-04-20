Employee at Whole Foods in uptown Charlotte tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a popular grocery store in uptown Charlotte recently tested positive for coronavirus, store officials confirmed Monday.
The person is an employee at the Whole Foods on E. Stonewall Street, company officials said. It is unclear what position the employee holds as that information is being withheld due to privacy concerns.
“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities," a spokesperson for Whole Foods said in a statement to WBTV. “We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine.”
Whole Foods says their stores are continuing to implement safety measures to hep prevent the spread of the virus including:
- Stores are operating under social distancing and crowd control measures. We have installed plexiglass barriers at check out and are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores and facilities.
- We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.
- We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.”
The company has other measures they are taking as well, which you can read on their website here.
As of Monday morning, health officials had confirmed 1,183 positive cases of coronavirus and 29 virus-related deaths in Mecklenburg County.
