Deputies investigate death in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after a man died Sunday in Chesterfield County.
Officers found Javier Luna Hernandez dead after responding to a call on Dewitt Lowery Road.
During the investigation, deputies determined that Hernandez, who had died, was riding in a vehicle with his brother, and he fell out of that vehicle.
The brother picked Hernandez out of the roadway and took him to their home.
Hernandez died after not getting immediate medical attention for his injuries.
Mario Hernandez was charged with Failure to Render Aid and he was taken in the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
