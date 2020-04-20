5 deaths, 74 COVID-19 cases reported at Concord nursing home

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Coronavirus continues to spread and severely impact a Concord nursing home.
Health officials in Cabarrus County say there are 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation Center. Five of those individuals have died, with the average age being 88.
In addition, five of the 74 confirmed cases are staff members.
“Our team is deeply saddened by these deaths and send our sincerest sympathies to their families and loved ones,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Public Health Director. “Unfortunately, this is an illustration of the impact this virus has on our most vulnerable population, our seniors. Even with stringent mitigation measures in place, the spread of this very contagious virus is hard to stop in congregant living facilities.”
Health officials administered tests to more than 300 patients and staff members with connections to the long-term care facility, including those who asymptomatic.
Officials expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to increase.
The rehab center has implemented strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility, including increasing personal protective equipment; closing communal spaces, such as the dining room; utilizing single-use eating utensils and plates; and restricting visitors.
“We need our community to step up in a big way,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA’s new health director. “Simply put, assume you are having contact with the virus every time you leave your home. We are at that point in Cabarrus County.”
The public health command center and phone lines are open all weekend. For questions or concerns, email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or call 704-920-1213.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.