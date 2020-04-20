Death investigation underway after body found at Rock Hill car wash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - A death investigation is underway after police found a person dead at a car wash in Rock Hill, police said.
The body was found by police around 7 a.m. at the business on Firetower Road near the intersection of Porter Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The area is near East Main Street.
Police department patrol officers, forensic units, and detectives are on the scene, Chavis said.
Piedmont Medical Center EMS and other emergency responders also were dispatched to the scene.
Officials with the York County Coroner’s Office are also investigating.
No other information has been released.
