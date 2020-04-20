Church’s security camera catches image of suspect

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Leaders at Jonahville AME Zion Church are concerned their church is now a target because of COVID-19.
The church was vandalized and the church van stolen on Easter weekend. Church leaders say that since churches are closed because of the pandemic - the empty worship facility has attracted criminals.
“Not only with churches,” Jonahville AME Zion Church Trustee Chairman Ron Brinson said. “I believe with businesses as a whole that are not open right now because of this pandemic.”
Huntersville Police is now investigating this crime.
Brinson said so far there are no leads.
They are grateful that the church’s security camera captured an image of the alleged thief.
Brinson believes somebody knows something because the church’s name is located on both sides of the van.
“It’s really just sad,” Brinson said. “That number one - you would do this in the time of the situation we have going on in the country, then at a church is even worse. It’s disheartening - like we said on Facebook we forgive the guy.”
Brinson says another church in Huntersville was also targeted.
Independence Hill Baptist Church suffered damage over the weekend.
Church officials want people to reach out to them instead of going after a life of crime.
“If you need help that bad,” Brinson said. “Give us a call.”
If you can help solve this crime, call Huntersville Police Department 704-464-5400
