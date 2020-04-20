Christian McCaffrey ready to lead the Carolina Panthers

COVID-19 has changed the way off season workouts are taking place around the NFL. On Monday, the league finally allowed teams to start virtual workouts as teams can now send individual workouts to players that they can do at home. The teams can also finally meet virtually as a group and that is key for a Panthers team with a lot of new faces. There are also a few things that can play in the favor of Panthers as they work out all the kinks in this new Panthers regime.