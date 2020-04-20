Christian McCaffrey ready to lead the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is no doubt that Christian McCaffrey is now the face of the franchise for the Carolina Panthers and he is just fine with that.
“I can’t express my excitement enough on being able to continue this thing here in Carolina,” said McCaffrey.
Last year was a great year for McCaffrey as he had a thousand yards rushing and a thousand yards receiving becoming the 3rd running backing in NFL history to do that in a single season. The team rewarded McCaffrey with a record contract extension of 4 years and $64 million, but with big money comes big time responsibility.
With the likes of Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, and Luke Kuechly gone, McCaffrey is going to have to step up and be more of a vocal leader. While he will certainly miss all the veterans that left in the off season, it is time to move on.
“It it a revolving door,” said McCaffrey. “It is a business and as much as I love everybody I have played with, I also understand that it is a business. For me, I just focus on what I can do everyday with the team mates that I have and right now we have some great ones.”
To go along with the turnover on the roster, the Panthers also have a new head coach (Matt Rhule), a new offensive coordinator (Joe Brady), and a new defensive coordinator (Phil Snow), but McCaffrey says change is not always a bad thing.
“It is nice just having some fresh air. We got some unbelieveable players coming along to bring a new energy into the building. Coach Rhule has done a great job so far. I think everybody is getting a feel for who he is and is very excited to play for him.”
COVID-19 has changed the way off season workouts are taking place around the NFL. On Monday, the league finally allowed teams to start virtual workouts as teams can now send individual workouts to players that they can do at home. The teams can also finally meet virtually as a group and that is key for a Panthers team with a lot of new faces. There are also a few things that can play in the favor of Panthers as they work out all the kinks in this new Panthers regime.
“One good thing is the meetings are recorded so you can go back and watch the meetings. So there are some advantages to all of this stuff and I think it is important that we take advantage of all the little perks in the system that we can.”
McCaffrey is enjoying this extra time with family during the stay at home orders due to the pandemic. He is currently staying with parents and working out with family members as he continues to prepare for the season.
“For me, I am training the same way I would. They do a great job of sending us workouts. I’ve been treating this like it’s OTAs. It was a good first day. Good to be back in that football feeling.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.