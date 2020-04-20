Boone Police K9 passes away from medical condition

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved police K9, who helped remove drugs from the streets of Boone, northwestern North Carolina and Tennessee, died from a medical condition Sunday, Boone Police announced.
Kyra and her partner, Detective James Lyall, began working together in June 2017. During their 2 1/2 years together, the pair helped agencies including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the U.S. Postal Service, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
“I wish to send my condolences to Detective James Lyall and his family,” Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau said in a press release. “Most of us have pets that we love. We go to work and see them again when we come home. Since Kyra was James’ partner she spent her whole life with James creating a strong bond between the two. Our hearts go out to James as we know he will greatly miss his partner and friend.”
Le Beau said officers and agencies gave Kyra a “fitting tribute” Saturday afternoon.
Kyra had been “sick for a while,” the agency said.
During her time with the department, Kyra helped seize more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of marijuana, three ounces of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin and contributed to the arrests of 63 people for drug trafficking violation.
“We would ask that you keep Detective Lyall, his family and the entire Boone Police Department family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in a press release.
