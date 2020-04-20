Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health join research study to track infection patterns of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health are among three hospital systems taking part in a community-based research study that will track the patterns of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two North Carolina-based hospital systems and MedStar health, the largest health care system in the Maryland and Washington, D.C region, are joining the project. It is being conducted by Javara Inc., a leading integrated clinical research organization headquartered in Winston-Salem.
The goal of the study is to track the infection patterns of COVID-19 in the region to get a better understanding of who it affects and when, so health authorities can develop strategies and treatments to eventually contain and eradicate the virus.
“Probably the most exciting part about this is Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will have real time access to the information and this will allow us to respond most effectively to the pandemic,” Atrium Health’s Chairman of Emergency Medicine and Interim Vice President of Research Dr. Michael Gibbs said. “It’s a really novel design and I think to being able to partner with Wake Forest is really an incredible opportunity for us to lead the nation in the science of studying and progressing the pandemic.”
Existing patients of Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health can volunteer to take part in the study. Participating will come at no cost to the patient.
Dr. Gibbs says they plan to have a population of 750,000 patients across the three hospital systems. Each day, participants will share any symptoms they are experiencing and whether they have been in contact with anyone who has the coronavirus. The participants will log that information via a cellphone app so researchers can view the information in real time.
In addition, once a month, researchers will send out an antibody test kit via mail to a small portion of the study’s population.
“Sending out at home tests to check for antibodies in the community. So, we get a better idea of those who have already had the virus and had no symptoms, or they had such mild symptoms that they didn’t need to seek care,” Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. John Sanders said. “It’s very similar to political polling. We don’t have to test everybody; we can test a relatively small number and get a good sense of what’s going on.”
“Therefore, In North Carolina because we have not yet peaked, it’s an especially attractive place to study because the majority of the population does not have the disease and by doing surveillance or tracking we can actually follow the disease as it peaks and valleys in Charlotte,” Dr. Gibbs said.
The North Carolina General Assembly is contributing $100,000 to the study so researchers can purchase test kits and mail them out once a month.
All information gathered will be shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local health departments.
For more information on how Wake Forest Baptist Health patients can participate call: 336-713-8334 or email cv19survey@wakehealth.edu.
For Atrium Health patients interested in participating, the hospital system will be sending out communication to all patients on how to sign up.
