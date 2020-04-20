Arrest warrant issued for defiant Louisiana pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for the controversial pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La.
The warrant accuses pastor Tony Spell of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Central Police Department says.
Police in Central say Spell allegedly backed up a church bus into the direction of a person protesting in front of his church Sunday.
Video of the alleged incident shows the bus coming to a stop just short of where the protester was standing.
There is also a second warrant out for the arrest of the person driving a white truck that appears to swerve off the road in a separate attempt to hit a protester standing on the side of the road near the church.
Spell has previously been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of defying an order by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards that prohibits gatherings of more than ten people during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a telephone interview with WAFB Monday, April 20, Spell acknowledges he was driving the bus and simply wanted to get out and confront the protester.
However, Spell says, his wife, who was also on the bus at the time, talked him out of it.
“That man has been in front of my church driveway for three weeks now,” Spell said. “He shoots people obscene finger gestures and shouts vulgarities.”
“I was pulling in from my bus route, picking up black children who haven’t eaten because of this sinister policy that has closed schools,” the pastor said. “I was going to approach this gentleman and ask him to leave.”
The protester, Trey Bennett, denies ever using profanity or displaying obscene gestures. Bennett says he has been peacefully protesting in front of Spell’s church since Easter Sunday.
Bennett says he holds several different signs as he protests. One of his signs reads: “CAUTION: Coronavirus incubator. Do not enter. You may die.”
The Central Police Department issued the warrant Monday.
“Earlier today, Chief Roger Corcoran with Central Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Mark Anthony Spell (AKA: Tony Spell), Pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, for aggravated assault based on video evidence of an incident that occurred on April 19, 2020,” a police department spokesman said.
Since the governor’s order was issued in March, Spell has held numerous sermons with hundreds in attendance at his church.
An elderly member of Spell’s church died of coronavirus the week of April 13, a coroner’s report said. Spell, who called the coroner’s report “a lie,” says the man died of other medical issues.
As of early Monday evening, police had not taken Spell into custody.
