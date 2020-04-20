Amber Alert: 4 and 7-year-old abducted in Nebraska believed to be in danger

TEKAMAH, NE (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials are asking the public to help find two young boys abducted in Nebraska who are believed to be in danger.
The children, 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza were abducted from Tekamah. They are believed to be with 30-year-old Tanner Leichleiter.
All three may be in a white 2009 Expedition with Nebraska tag number 31-F325.
Leichleiter is described as being 5′7′' tall and 165 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair.
Their direction of travel is unknown, but troopers say both children are believed to be in danger.
Anyone who sees Marco, Isaac or Leichleiter or has any information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.