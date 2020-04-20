Akron daughter accused of stabbing her mom to death out on bond

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old daughter accused of murdering her mom, is now out on bond.
Sydney Powell posted 10% of her $500,000 bond on April 17.
The Summit County Grand Jury indicted Powell on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Akron police said she killed her mom Brenda Powell, 50, on March 3 inside their Scudder Avenue home.
A spokesperson with Akron Children’s Hospital told 19 News Brenda worked there for 28 years in Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.
There is no next court date listed for Sydney at this time.
