After canceled Boston Marathon, Charlotte woman runs own version in local park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jeannette Pantani, a Charlotte mother, had plans to run in the Boston Marathon.
One of the world’s oldest annual marathons, a Boston tradition, was supposed to be run Monday morning. Instead, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Boston Marathon has tentatively been rescheduled for Sept. 14.
The canceled marathon, nor Monday’s rain, didn’t stop Pantani from running 26-plus miles.
She ran her own version of the Boston Marathon on Monday morning in and around Charlotte’s Freedom Park.
Pantani’s daughter surprised the runner with supportive signs and a start/finish line.
Her family and her local running club were on hand, abiding social distancing guidelines, to show support.
