Video tribute honors Oklahoma City bombing victims amid outbreak

Ordinarily, the city would have gathered Sunday at the site of the former Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that was destroyed by a truck bomb on April 19, 1995. Gates to the memorial mark time, 9:01 and 9:03 a.m., with a reflection pond between them representing 9:02, the minute the explosion permanently altered many lives and the nation. Stylized, empty metal chairs represent each person who died, and the "Survivor Tree," a gnarled American elm that withstood the blast, now stands on a small hill and shades the memorial below.