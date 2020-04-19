Residents at west Charlotte extended stay hotel told they have less than 24 hours to vacate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of a west Charlotte extended stay motel called WBTV in a panic Sunday evening.
They said management at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, on Queen City Boulevard near Billy Graham Parkway, knocked on everyone's doors late Sunday letting them know they have less than twenty-four hours to vacate. This comes while the "stay at home" order is still in effect across the state.
Residents are left not knowing where they will stay or end up.
Most at extended stay call it home but are facing the real possibility of being out on the street.
The residents at the Suburban hotel say that around 8 p.m. Sunday, a manager was sent to all the rooms with orders for residents to vacate by 6 p.m. Monday.
No reason was given. No options were offered.
WBTV talked to about a dozen people who say they were stunned by the notice. Many questioned if it’s even legal to do this.
Some residents told WBTV that the hotel is refunding the money paid, but it could take upwards of a month to get it, which is time many say they don't have. In the middle of a health crisis, a woman told WBTV that she doesn't know what her future is going to look like.
"Nobody has a heart,” resident Jackie Duncan said. “Everybody is just thinking about themselves and not thinking about the well-being or care of others. How can you be that selfless? How can you be that selfish? How?"
WBTV contacted the manager at Suburban Extended Stay, and he said they weren’t immediately releasing any information.
