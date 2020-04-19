Protesters spread message of reopening NC in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some protesters lined a busy Wilmington intersection Saturday afternoon to share their message of trying to reopen the state.
The crowd spread their message at the corner of South College Road and Oleander Saturday. They are part of the “Reopen NC” movement. They’re concerned continued social distancing will have a major impact on the local economy.
“It tells us people want to get back to work. They want to get the economy back up, people don’t like to sit around and do nothing and I’ve said all along, eventually this is going to hit people in their pain point. I realize it might feel safe to stay at home but come July, August when people want to go on vacation, we’re not going to be able to do that," Melissa Meehan said Saturday. "I don’t know what people’s pain point is but when it hits it come on out and join us, we’ll be happy to have you.”
They told us they hope leaders outline a plan on getting people back to work soon.
