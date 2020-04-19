Positive COVID-19 nursing home patients to be moved to one facility for treatment, families are concerned

Given the pandemic state of emergency, it’s not uncommon for facilities to have patients who have or have had COVID-19. In this particular instance, the facility identified by the county represents a strategic decision on the part of Atrium Health to house skilled nursing facility patients who have the virus under one roof. We have a separate wing of the building dedicated to caring for these patients, which keeps them isolated from the rest of the population to avoid spread. In this area, most rooms are private rooms, with individual bath and shower facilities.