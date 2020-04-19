Positive COVID-19 nursing home patients to be moved to one facility for treatment, families are concerned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Families are questioning Atrium Health’s decision when it comes to handling positive COVID-19 patients at its long-term care facilities.
In an email obtained by WBTV, Atrium Health said it’s going to move all of the nursing home patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 to the Huntersville Oaks facility to care for the patients all under the same roof.
“It just makes no sense to me,” said Tom Williams, whose dad lives at the Huntersville Oaks facility. “Why would you increase the exposure in the most vulnerable sector of society?"
Atrium Health said in a partial statement that “it’s not uncommon for facilities to have patients who have or have had COVID-19. In this particular instance, the facility identified by the county represents a strategic decision on the part of Atrium Health to house skilled nursing facility patients who have the virus under one roof.”
Williams says he worried this decision will infect people like his dad.
“He’s the highest of the high risk. He’s elderly, he’s 93 years old, he’ll be 94 next month," Williams said. “If he gets it, it will kill him.”
In addition to previous safety measures at the nursing home, Atrium Health says they are taking further precautions.
In a statement, Atrium Health said it the COVID-19 patients will be housed in a different wing of the facility with separate entrances, which will keep them isolated from the rest of the population. They are also screening employees before they start their shifts for symptoms, including fever.
“I don’t see how they can prevent cross-contamination if they do have people exposed to the COVID wing and the other areas of the facility," Williams said. “The facility is not designed as a containment ward, they can’t possibly contain it.”
Williams said he’s in the process of trying to get his father home. In the original email to families, Atrium said it will assist how they can to try and get residents to family member’s homes.
Here’s the full statement from Atrium Health:
Given the pandemic state of emergency, it’s not uncommon for facilities to have patients who have or have had COVID-19. In this particular instance, the facility identified by the county represents a strategic decision on the part of Atrium Health to house skilled nursing facility patients who have the virus under one roof. We have a separate wing of the building dedicated to caring for these patients, which keeps them isolated from the rest of the population to avoid spread. In this area, most rooms are private rooms, with individual bath and shower facilities.
We’ve taken many additional measures to help prevent potential spread, including:
- Restricting all visitors
- Establishing separate entrances
- Screening anyone who enters the facility – including our teammates prior to starting their shifts – at the door, including temperature checks
- Patients and residents are screened at least every shift
- Teammates are wearing masks throughout their shifts
- Limiting teammates from working in multiple areas of the building, to prevent cross-contamination.
- Suspended activities and communal dining
We recognize that our nursing facility patients are among our most fragile and we are making every effort to look out for them as we would members of our own family. We are following the guidance of the CDC, WHO and other health experts and doing everything we know to keep them safe and healthy.
