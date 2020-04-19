Mecklenburg sees 25 new cases Sunday. This week’s average dipped below the prior one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Amanda Zhou / Charlotte Observer) - North Carolina health officials Sunday morning reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County for a total of 1,178.
Earlier this month, from April 6 to 12, Mecklenburg County saw an average of 41 new cases announced per day. In the past week, from April 13 to April 19, the county saw an average of 32 additional cases a day.
Health officials have said the day-to-day change in the number of cases will fluctuate, based on testing backlog, criteria for testing, and access to tests. Mecklenburg County’s health director has cautioned that the number of cases is a limited view, and that many people who have COVID-19 may not be tested.
In North Carolina, as of Sunday, there were 6,493 cases and 172 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. Nearly 79,000 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, according to health officials. Mecklenburg County officials have said they do not know the exact number of tests performed locally.
Statewide, nearly 25% of the people who have died from COVID-19 lived in nursing homes, the Observer reported Saturday. Mecklenburg officials have identified seven nursing facilities with coronavirus outbreaks but have not said whether any residents have died. There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg, as of late Saturday.
Mecklenburg County officials say they are trying to expand their outreach efforts on coronavirus awareness to better include African Americans, who are disproportionately affected.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around one-third of the county’s population is black. However, as of last week, black residents made up half of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths and disproportionately test positive for the virus, county data show.
Part of that disparity is due to “long-standing gaps in access to health care and other resources,” according to Mecklenburg County’s “tool kit” that addresses why black residents have been harder hit. County officials also say a higher percentage of black residents work essential jobs — meaning they’ve likely had to continue to work outside their homes amid the virus outbreak — and live with health conditions that make COVID-19 symptoms more severe.
COVID-19 PEAK IN CHARLOTTE
A few weeks ago, Charlotte hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health first told Mecklenburg County the COVID-19 peak would likely hit the area between mid-April and mid-May.
Now the same officials are saying they expect to see that peak on June 8 because social distancing efforts are starting to work. Tentative plans for a 600-bed field hospital in Charlotte have been called off.
“Our goal here is to have slow spread,” Atrium chief physician executive Dr. Scott Rissmiller told the Observer. “We’re not going to be able to stop it at this point, but we want slow spread so that people are exposed to it and develop immunity at a pace that our communities and health systems can support and keep up with.”
