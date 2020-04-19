Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Report: McMaster plans to have retail stores reopen Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Post and Courier says that South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday. Gov. Henry McMaster's chief of staff told the newspaper that the governor will issue the reopening orders on Monday. The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, South Carolina health officials announced 165 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths. This brings the state's death toll to at least 119.
Careful reopening of SC from COVID-19 starts with boat ramps
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the first time since the coronavirus started to spread across South Carolina more than a month ago, people will be able to do more outside their homes. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order opening public boat ramps went into effect at noon Friday. It is a baby step to what the governor hopes will be a carefully planned, staggered reopening of the state by the end of June. South Carolina has reported nearly 4,100 cases and 116 deaths from COVID-19. A coroner told The State newspaper that six of those deaths attended the same early March funeral in Kershaw County. They were African Americans all over age 60.
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
$400,000 given to restore 1925 African American school in SC
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — A school built nearly 100 years ago to educate African Americans in South Carolina is getting $400,000 to pay to restore it. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the Dorchester County Council approved the money for repairs on the St. George Rosenwald School as part of a larger package for parks and tourism projects. The school was one of about 5,000 across the nation and 500 schools across the state built in the 1920s with help from well-known educator Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, the philanthropic president of Sears & Roebuck. The school in St. George was built in 1925.
SC theater shuttered by virus moving its movies online
A South Carolina theater that's closed because of the coronavirus is moving some of its movies online. Larry Mann and his wife own the Park Plaza Cinema on Hilton Head Island. Like other movie theaters in the U.S., they've had to shut down amid efforts to prevent the new virus from spreading. The Island Packet reports the couple is revamping the theater's website to stream films not yet available on platforms such as Netflix. Mann says streaming movies on his site will generally cost about $12. Initial offerings will include “The Roads Not Taken” starring Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning the rock documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band."
More than 10% of SC labor force jobless during outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the fourth straight week, the number of people who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak has gone up, with the number of claimants since the pandemic began now representing more than 10% of the state’s labor force. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that nearly 88,000 people in the state filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11. In the four weeks since the pandemic began, the agency said it has processed more than 268,000 claims, about 11% of the total labor force.