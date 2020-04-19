Here’s who’s hiring in Charlotte amid COVID-19 crisis: Amazon adding 2,000 jobs in NC

▪ Bank of America has about 200 openings in Charlotte, according to the bank’s website. The bank is trying to deal with a swarm of newly unemployed people calling in for payment deferrals and fee waivers, and has already added 2,000 workers to its consumer and small business banking group in March to help customers. The bank’s minimum wage is $20 an hour in the U.S. The bank also offers extra pay to workers at its branches. Apply at careers.bankofamerica.com.