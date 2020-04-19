Here’s who’s hiring in Charlotte amid COVID-19 crisis: Amazon adding 2,000 jobs in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Amazon is continuing to hire, including adding thousands of jobs in North Carolina and Charlotte, with increased demand for services during the novel coronavirus crisis, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.
Amazon announced this week that the company is adding 75,000 jobs across the country to meet the surge in demand of people relying on it during the novel coronavirus crisis, spokeswoman Rachael Lightly said.
More than 100,000 new employees have already started working across the country, according to the e-retail giant.
“Over the past four weeks, more than 3,900 new employees were hired in North Carolina, joining more than 3,500 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state,” Lightly said. “As part of our 75,000 jobs announcement, we expect to add an additional 2,000 new full- and part-time jobs across the state.”
The new hires in North Carolina fill a range of roles, including picking, packing and shipping customer orders and groceries, and delivering packages from delivery stations.
Amazon has made several changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including virtual orientation sessions, minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, health benefits start immediately, and overtime and paid time off benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Apply at amazon.com/jobsnow or text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings nearby including several facilities in the Charlotte area.
More than 550,000 unemployment claims related to COVID-19 were filed from March 15 to April 16, according to North Carolina Division of Employment Security.
HIRING IN THE CHARLOTTE AREA:
▪ ABC stores in Mecklenburg County are hiring. Apply online at meckabc.com.
▪ ACE Hardware stores are hiring 30,000 people nationwide. To apply: acehardware.com/careers or text AceStoreJobs to 242424.
▪ Ally is hiring about 70 positions in Charlotte, including IT, digital, finance, risk, customer care and compliance. Apply at: .allycareers.com.
▪ Bellhops moving service is hiring. Bellhops’ workers manage their hours through an app with schedule flexibility. Apply online at getbellhops.com/being-a-bellhop.
▪ Carowinds is hiring for seasonal positions. Apply: jobs.cedarfair.com/our-parks/carowinds.
▪ Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April. Apply at dollargeneral.com.
▪ Jet’s Pizza, with six Charlotte-area locations, is hiring hundreds of delivery drivers nationwide. The Detroit-style pizza company has 386 independently owned and operated locations in 20 states. Delivery drivers can make $13 to $16 an hour, based on tips and mileage, according to the company. Apply online at jetspizza.com.
▪ Lowe’s Home Improvement stores are hiring seasonal positions, according to the company. Apply at jobs.lowes.com.
▪ Metrolina Greenhouses is hiring more than 250 seasonal workers for its Huntersville and Rock Hill, S.C., locations. “We are now hiring full and part-time production, shipping, assistant growers and general greenhouse workers on a seasonal basis at both locations with opportunities to move into year-round positions,” a company press release stated. For more information and to apply online, go to metrolinagreenhouses.com/careers or text “jobs@mg” to 97211.
▪ QuikTrip is hiring full- and part-time job positions for store clerks and assistant managers in the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. The company plans to hire 100 workers over the next six weeks, a company spokeswoman said March 27. Apply at quiktrip.com/jobs.
▪ U.S. Census has temporary positions, some paying $19 per hour. Visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
BANKS AND MORTGAGE COMPANIES
▪ Better.com, an online mortgage company that opened an office in Charlotte last year, is hiring up to 300 laid off hospitality workers in Charlotte. Positions include sales, customer experience and operations workers. Applicants don’t need a college degree or experience in real estate, technology or finance, the company said. Apply at welcome.better.com/hospitality.
▪ Truist, the Charlotte-based combination of BB&T and SunTrust, has more than 300 positions open in North Carolina, including in the bank’s mortgage and technology divisions. The hiring process is using virtual interviews and many jobs have a digital onboarding process, spokesman Kyle Tarrance said. Apply at careers.truist.com.
▪ Wells Fargo has more than 500 jobs in both North and South Carolina with openings in technology, sales, relationship management and credit. Almost all are full-time. Apply online at employment.wellsfargo.com.
▪ Bank of America has about 200 openings in Charlotte, according to the bank’s website. The bank is trying to deal with a swarm of newly unemployed people calling in for payment deferrals and fee waivers, and has already added 2,000 workers to its consumer and small business banking group in March to help customers. The bank’s minimum wage is $20 an hour in the U.S. The bank also offers extra pay to workers at its branches. Apply at careers.bankofamerica.com.
GROCERY STORES
▪ Aldi is hiring at all stores and warehouses, including it’s Charlotte location. Apply online at careers.aldi.us.
▪ Bi-Lo also is hiring. Apply online at segrocers.com/careers.
▪ Food Lion, based in Salisbury, has hired about 5,000 workers across the grocery store chain to help meet the current need. To apply: foodlion.com/careers.
Harris Teeter is hiring thousands of workers and giving bonuses to its hourly employees amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Matthews-based grocery chain said it is hiring more than 5,000 associates at stores and distribution centers for full- and part-time work. To apply, visit harristeeter.jobs.
▪ Lidl US is hiring up to 1,000 temporary employees at its stores and distribution centers for a minimum of two months. In North Carolina, positions available at stores and the regional headquarters and distribution center in Graham, Alamance County. All new hires without health insurance will immediately be eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost. The German grocer opened its first Charlotte store in December and a store in Matthews in February. Apply online at careers.lidl.com.
▪ Publix is hiring thousands of workers by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers. Apply at publix.jobs.
▪ Walmart is hiring 75,000 more workers, including about 2,000 in North Carolina to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The retail giant recently hired 150,000 workers, including 5,800 and 3,400 in North Carolina and South Carolina, respectively. What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process. To apply, visit careers.walmart.com.