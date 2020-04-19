First Alert for Sunday night and Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start with today -because it will turn out to be a pretty decent day.
It won’t be as sunny as Saturday was but a good portion of the day will end up dry. Clouds will increase by afternoon and there’s at least the chance of showers from late afternoon on. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Tonight is the bigger concern. As a low pressure system rolls across the south, severe weather is a big threat for the deep south today. The low will continue to make progress to the east overnight. We are looking at heavy rain overnight and into the morning on Monday.
There could even be some embedded thunderstorms. While the biggest severe threat remains to the south of us, if we did have any severe storms, they would likely happen at night – when most people are asleep. Just like last week, it is a good idea to have the WBTV weather app with you and have the volume turned on. That way, if any storms do get stronger, you will be alerted.
The better chance for storms will be the farther south you are – mainly from I-85, south. You will simply be closer to the trouble-making system.
Rain will be likely through the first half of Monday before we dry out late. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful. Sunny skies will lead to highs in the low to mid 70s.
Another round of rain and possible storms will arrive on Thursday. (This is springtime in the Carolinas, right?) The picture with this system will become clearer with more model runs.
Make it a great Sunday! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
