First Alert: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms expected through Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a fairly cloudy and mild Sunday, rain chances will spike through overnight into Monday morning as a large storm system marches across the Deep South into the Carolinas.
The intensity of the downpours will increase through late Sunday evening into early Monday morning leaving behind 1 to 2 inches of rain by the time the storms exit the WBTV viewing late Monday morning.
A few storms cell, mainly south of I-85, will be capable of producing gusty winds and lightning. For the most part, our area will be free of any severe weather as the systems move west to east across the region.
Meanwhile, overnight temperatures will only fall into the 50s before climbing back into the 60s as rain showers and subsequent cloud cover fades into the afternoon hours.
Tuesday will start out with temperatures in the 40s before highs return to the lowers 70s by the afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies will be in place across the Piedmont and Foothills, however, a few passing showers aren’t out of the picture for the higher elevations as the clipper system passes over.
Sunshine will return once again Wednesday ahead of the arrival of more unsettled weather Wednesday evening into Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.